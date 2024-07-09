After playing 40 shows in the Sphere, U2 is looking back at their Las Vegas residency. Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg are in a new collage of Ross Stewart photos.

On Instagram, the band shared a collage of pictures spread across four posts. The backgrounds include the visuals of “The Fly,” “Where the Streets Have No Name,” and “Zoo Station.”

In the first slide, Bono is looking back at the camera, which is positioned at the back of the stage. The photo is from the end of the show (the “Beautiful Day” visuals are shown on the screen), and the entire crowd is in the background.

The next image is taken from “The Fly,” this time not of the algorithm visuals. It is in a spherical shape as the word “believe” is projected behind the band. Next, a full-blown image shows The Edge, Bono, van den Berg, and Clayton performing “Until the End of the World” with a burning flag in the backdrop.

The final image combines two different parts of the show. Bono is wearing the white Elvis Presley-like jacket and purple Fly sunglasses he donned during the encore. In the background is the optical illusion moment from “The Fly.”

A fan commented and called the residency “fun.” Additionally, they wished for residencies revolving around the band's other albums including, Zooropa, Pop, and All That You Can't Leave Behind.

Another weighed in, “Bono looks so Godly in the last photo.”

“This was the best experience I've ever had!” a different fan praised. “It's a beautiful bright spot of light for me during this dark time!”

What was U2's Sphere residency?

Starting on September 29, 2023, U2 began a 40-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. This was the first time that the band played a concert residency anywhere. They were the first band to play at the new high-tech venue.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was centered around the band's 1991 album Achtung Baby. Like their 2017 and 2019 “Joshua Tree” tours, they would play the title album in full each night. This meant that album tracks such as “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses,” “So Cruel,” and “Love Is Blindness” were played.

It was a successful launch of the Sphere. U2's show featured some insane visuals including desert landscapes and code-breaking algorithms. It is such a unique venue for concerts, and U2 seemed to be the perfect band to open it.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton of U2 were present for the residency. However, Larry Mullen Jr. did not play any of the shows. Instead, Bram van den Berg filled in for the legendary drummer.

Since U2 wrapped up their Sphere residency on March 2, 2024, other bands have played the venue. Phish played four shows in April 2024, and Dead and Company is amidst a 30-night stay in Las Vegas. Dead and Company's residency wraps up on August 10. After Dead and Company, the Eagles take over for 16 shows from September 20, 2024, through December 14.