Taylor Swift's “Irish fan club” (aka U2 members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.) sent her a gift ahead of her three-night stay on the “Eras” tour in Dublin, Ireland.

On her Instagram story, Swift shared a picture of a bouquet sent by the band. In case the story has expired, it is seen below courtesy of @tswifterastour on X.

“Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown… leave some of it standing?!!!!” their letter began. “Your Irish fan club, Bono, Edge, Adam, and Larry.”

This was a heartwarming gesture from the band. In 2022, Swift was featured on The Graham Norton Show along with Bono. Additionally, U2 presented the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the Grammys this year which Swift won for her album Midnights.

Dublin is the latest stop on Taylor Swift's European leg of the “Eras” tour. She is coming off of three shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. After three nights in Dublin, she will go to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Who are U2?

U2 is an Irish rock band with hit anthems such as “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “Pride (In the Name of Love).” Their debut album, Boy, came out in 1980. Since then, they have released 14 studio albums.

They gained widespread acclaim for their 1987 album, The Joshua Tree. The album featured hit songs such as “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.” After following that up with Rattle and Hum, they reinvented themselves in the nineties.

Achtung Baby ushered in a new era for U2 in 1991. This new experimentation led to Zooropa and Pop in 1993 and 1997, respectively. Since 2000, they have released six albums.

Most recently, they released Songs of Surrender. The album was a collection of 40 re-recorded songs from their back catalog to tie in with Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

Additionally, the band just wrapped their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. U2 celebrated Achtung Baby with a 40-show stay at the new venue. They were the first band to play there. Phish and Dead and Company have followed with the Eagles set to take over in the fall.

Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour

Taylor Swift is entrenched in her most ambitious tour to date. The “Eras” tour is a three-hour show with 40+ songs played each night from her various albums. It takes fans on a journey through her discography.

The tour commenced on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent most of 2023 touring North America before closing out the year with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

2024's “Eras” tour kicked off in February with 11 shows across Japan and Australia. After a brief six-night stay in Singapore, Swift took a two-month hiatus. She resumed the “Eras” tour on May 9 with a show in Nanterre, France.

The European leg of the tour will conclude with six shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England, from August 15-20. Swift will then return to North America to play nine shows in the United States and nine in Canada.