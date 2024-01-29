U2 played a cover of Crowded House's 'Don't Dream It's Over' at the Sphere.

After U2's holiday break from Sphere shows, the band has made a surprise setlist change. Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg covered a Crowded House hit in honor of Neil, Tim, and Mary Finn.

“Don't Dream It's Over”

During U2's last two Sphere shows, the band played Crowded House's “Don't Dream It's Over.” At the January 26 show, Bono introduced the song, saying that “freedom” is the word that we all want to “hold onto the most.” Bono and The Edge then played a full cover of the song. The former used his falsetto to its full capacity in the song's chorus.

This isn't the first time U2 has performed a cover at one of their Sphere shows. Earlier in the residency, the band played covers of “A Rainy Night In Soho,” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” and “Shallow” (with Lady Gaga).

U2 is currently playing their first-ever concert residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They are also the inaugural band playing at the new high-tech venue. The residency began on September 29, 2023, and will consist of 40 shows through March 2, 2024. With these shows, the band is commemorating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full for the first time.

Crowded House is a band formed in 1985. Its founding members include Neil Finn, Paul Hester, and Nick Seymour. Current members include Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn, and Elroy Finn. “Don't Dream It's Over” is the fourth single from Crowded House's 1986 self-titled debut album. It was a major hit.