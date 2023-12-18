U2 was in the holiday spirit at the Sphere as they played a cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).'

Right after Darlene Love praised U2's cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” the band surprised their audience at recent Sphere show.

In the holiday spirit

During a performance of “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For,” U2 began transitioning to a performance of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” This was the first time U2 has played the song since 1987 when they played it on the final show of the “Joshua Tree” tour.

Granted, Bono and The Edge sometimes do a busking performance in Dublin. This has included performances of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” But as a group, the band has only played it one other time during a show.

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” was written in 1963 by Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Barry, and Phil Spector. Darlene Love was the first artist to record the song and it has since been covered by several artists including Mariah Carey, Cher, Michael Bublé, and more.

U2 is currently embarking on their first concert residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. As the title suggests, the band is celebrating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, and playing it in full for the first time.

The Sphere is a brand new high-tech venue with a 16K resolution screen. This allows for mind-blowing images to be projected as the band is playing.

U2 is the inaugural act and opened the Sphere on September 29. Their residency will run for 40 dates and conclude on March 2, 2024. Playing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” at the penultimate show before their holiday break was a great way to send off their fans.