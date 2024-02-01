U2 paid homage to the Clash during a performance of 'Two Hearts Beat As One' at the Sphere.

U2 paid homage to the Clash, one of their biggest inspirations, at the Sphere last night. It came during a performance of “Two Hearts Beat As One” as Bono led a snippet of “Rock the Casbah.”

“Rock the Casbah” at Sphere

In the middle of U2's performance of “Two Hearts Beat As One,” Bono introduced the band. When he got to himself, he segued into a snippet of “Rock the Casbah.” But first, he revealed his adoration for the Clash's singer, Joe Strummer.

“The only thing you need to know about me is when I grew up, I was hoping that when I grew up I would become Joe Strummer,” Bono said, then getting The Edge ready for the Clash snippet.

For a while, Bono was getting the words right. Eventually, it broke down and he sand, “I'm not sure what the words are, after that.”

Noticeably, The Edge's guitar tone was different than the last time they played it. He was utilizing a wah-wah peddle throughout the entire song. It's heard a bit in the December 1, 2023, performance. But this was more present than ever.

The Clash's song “Rock the Casbah” was released on June 11, 1982. It was the second single from their album Combat Rock, which also featured “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” U2 has sang the song as a snippet at several shows on their “Vertigo” and “360” tours.

U2 has clearly taken inspiration from the Clash dating back to the early eighties. Their latest song, “Atomic City,” which was written for their Sphere residency, also shows the post-punk roots they began with. U2 is currently playing their Sphere residency, which will conclude on March 2.