Bono surprised fans by singing a snippet of Harry Styles' “Sign of the Times” during U2's most recent Sphere gig.

“Just stop your crying, it's a sign of the times”

During a performance (seen below) of “All I Want Is You,” the hit song off of U2's Rattle and Hum, Bono began ad-libbing snippets. He began by singing Van Morrison's “Into the Mystic,” not necessarily a new snippet for him, before singing “stop your crying/sign of the times.”

He continued by ad-libbing a few more refrains before shifting back to “Into the Mystic.”

This was a cool moment. Styles' “Sign of the Times” harkens back to the likes of David Bowie and U2 with its sound. Bono has been paying homage to the musicians in attendance — he snippeted Ed Sheeran's “Shape of You” when he was in attendance — so perhaps Styles was in attendance.

It also could have been Bono extending an invite to Harry Styles to play at the Sphere. Early in 2023, it was rumored by The US Sun that Styles was being eyed for a residency at the Sphere himself. As of the time of this writing, the Sphere has yet to find its next artist after U2, who opened the venue in September.

In the meantime, U2 and Bono will continue playing at the Sphere. Their residency, formerly titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, kicked off on September 29. Initially set as a few dates, the residency has been extended numerous times. U2 is now set to end its residency on February 18, 2024.