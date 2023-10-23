U2's recent Sphere show featured A-list guests in attendance from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Ed Sheeran. The latter was seen wearing the band's merchandise whilst Bono snippeted one of his signature songs.

U2 found the “Perfect” snippet

A X (formerly Twitter) post showed the celebrities at U2's October 21 gig at the Sphere. Hanks and Wilson are shown on the right, while Sheeran is on the left. You can see him in a Achtung Baby (the album being celebrated during the Sphere shows) hoodie and drink in hand.

Anoche, en el 11° show de #U2UVSphere se vio a #TomHanks, su esposa Rita Wilson y, usando un polerón de U2, #EdSheeran. Eso explica el hecho #Bono hiciera un snippet de "Shape of You" en Desire. Fuera de escena también estaba #BryanCranston.#U2 pic.twitter.com/nGRWxPqX44 — Grita Radio (@Grita_Radio) October 23, 2023

During the song “Desire,” U2's singer Bono snippeted “Shape of You” before the middle eight of the song (video below). Bono generally will snippet a song from The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, or whoever is in the crowd. Word must've reached him that Sheeran was in attendance, as he sang, “I'm in love with the shape of your body.”

Ed Sheeran is coming off the release of his seventh studio album, Autumn Variations. He's also less than a week away from playing the final US show on his “Mathematics” tour in Las Vegas after the show was previously postponed. This isn't the last of the tour, though. Sheeran also announced an Asia/Europe leg for 2024 that will begin on January 27 in Osaka, Japan.

U2 is in the midst of their Sphere residency, properly titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. The shows are commemorating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, by playing it in full for the first time ever. They will continue the residency into February 2024, per their recent announcement.