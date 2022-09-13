In the Ubisoft Forward last September 10, 2022, Ubisoft released some major news regarding the Division Universe. This includes major updates to The Division 2, details about The Division Heartland, and a gameplay reveal for The Division Resurgence. In this article, we will give you a brief summary of what they unveiled, along with more in-depth explanations for each one.

The Division 2

Ubisoft announced that The Division 2 will be entering Season 10 this coming September 13, 2022. The new season, entitled Price of Power, will continue the story where Season 9 left off. This season will also include new difficulties to the Countdown game mode, along with two new Strongholds. There are also various quality of life changes, a new Apparel Event, and the Season 10 Season Pass.

For a more detailed explanation of the new things coming to The Division 2, click here. Ubisoft also just held a live stream on the official The Division Twitch channel providing an even more in-depth explanation of what to expect this season.

The Division Heartland

Ubisoft gave more details regarding its free-to-play title entitled The Division Heartland. Like its predecessors, it will be a survival-action multiplayer shooter with role-playing game elements. It is set in a rural setting, in the town of Silver Creek. As mentioned, it will be free-to-play and is slated for release in 2022-2023. Signups for its closed beta are ongoing, so players who want a chance to play the game early can sign up.

For a more detailed explanation of everything we know about The Division Heartland, click here.

The Division Resurgence

The Division Resurgence is the mobile version of the original The Division. It is free-to-play and is also a multiplayer third-person shooter role-playing game. The game will be available for Android and iOS, with signups for the closed beta ongoing right now. The game is slated to include exploration of the Dark Zone for its PvPvE element. It will also include PvP game modes during the closed beta, specifically Domination.

For a more detailed explanation of everything we know about The Division Resurgencem click here.

That’s all the news we have so far regarding updates to The Division universe. For other news about The Division, click here.