UCF basketball freshman forward Taylor Hendricks will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2023 NBA Draft, ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Hendricks said he signed with attorney Raymond Brothers, president of Roc Nation basketball, Givony continued.

According to its website, Roc Nation is a sports and entertainment agency that “works in every aspect of modern entertainment,” first launched in 2013. Notable clients include Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, 17-year NBA veteran Rudy Gay and Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith.

A projected lottery pick in Bleacher Report’s mock draft from earlier this month, Hendricks averaged 15.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in 34 games played and started for the UCF Golden Knights. The Knights went 19-15 and earned an invitation to the National Invitation Tournament as Hendricks led the team in scoring with 515 total points.

“Choosing the right school played a big part,” Hendricks said, via Givony. “UCF gave me the opportunity and let me grow.”

The four-star recruit from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, chose the Knights over Florida, Florida State, LSU, Memphis, Miami and Wake Forest, among others, when he chose to commit and enroll with UCF in 2022. He was the highest-ranked recruit of a UFC commitment class that featured three transfers and one other commitment, according to 247Sports.

Hendricks faced off against Houston Cougars forward Jarace Walker, who was taken fifth overall in Bleacher Report’s mock draft, in a late-December loss at Houston’s Fertitta Center. Guard Marcus Sasser, who played for 14 minutes in the first round of the NCAA tournament, scored 18 points in 39 minutes.

Hendricks scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 68-54 loss to the Oregon Ducks in the second round of the NIT. He scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Knights took a tough 67-49 win over the Florida Gators in the game before.