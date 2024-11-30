UCF football officially has the newest head coaching opening. The Gus Malzahn era, which involved an in-season change on his UCF defensive staff, came to its conclusion Saturday. The Knights head coach is stepping down to take on a new opportunity in-state, but at Florida State.

Malzahn will join the Seminoles coaching staff as their new offensive coordinator, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. He leaves Central Florida with a 28-24 overall record.

However, his last UCF teams drew lots of criticism from fans. The Knights finished below .500 the last two seasons. That includes their disappointing 4-8 finish — marking UCF's worst season since the 0-12 campaign of 2015. UCF's 2024 season ended on a three-game slide. Utah capped UCF's dismal '24 with a 28-14 victory on Friday. The Knights were even a 9.5-point favorite to win before the contest.

Malzahn first took over from Josh Heupel in 2021. His first UCF team showed immediate promise by going 9-4. Malzahn later guided a 9-5 season the following year. But things took a downturn in the Orlando region from there. His teams also struggled in their elevation to the Big 12 — going 5-13 overall under him.

Who does UCF football turn to post Gus Malzahn?

The Knights join North Carolina football in becoming the second major Power Conference opening. But the first head coach opportunity in the Big 12.

Central Florida is more attractive than ever. Their home venue FBC Mortgage Stadium got greenlit in March 2024 for an $88 million upgrade, per Fox 35 Orlando. Their status as a Big 12 school will appeal many potential candidates. Including one familiar face who'll likely surface.

Scott Frost is more than likely going to hear his name attached to this opening. He guided UCF to its greatest season ever of 13-0 in 2017. Frost, 35-38 all-time at UCF and Nebraska, currently serves in an analyst role with the Los Angeles Rams.

Dan Mullen could be one to take the leap back into coaching. Mullen may not be familiar with the Big 12, but has extensive experience in the Southeastern Conference from his Mississippi State and Florida days, plus has recruited the state heavily.

But if UCF leans into a past Big 12 coach, Tom Herman could be a name to watch. Herman's Florida Atlantic teams underachieved, but he went 32-18 at Texas during a time the Longhorns were in the conference.

Then there's Group of Five possible coaching leaps to monitor. One is Jon Sumrall, from UCF's former American Athletic Conference rival Tulane. Sumrall, though, is a name to watch for UNC by CBS Sports' John Taity.

Lastly, Stephen Leonard of Knights 247 mentioned this internal possibility: Knights offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. Called a “rising star in the state of Florida,” Harris Jr. called the offensive for the last four games, per Leonard. He also coached Xavier Restrepo and the Miami Hurricanes WRs in 2023.