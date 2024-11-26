ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Utah continues its season in Week 14 when they take on UCF. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah-UCF prediction and pick.

In the Week 14 clash, the Utah Utes (4-7) will face the UCF Knights (4-7) in a pivotal matchup at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF enters as a favorite, boasting a potent offense that averages over 30 points per game, making them a formidable opponent for Utah, who has struggled offensively this season. The Utes have lost their last seven games, raising concerns about their ability to compete effectively. Conversely, UCF's dynamic playmakers and home-field advantage could prove decisive. This game is critical for both teams, with UCF aiming for a strong finish to the season while Utah seeks to salvage pride.

Here are the Utah-Iowa College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah-UCF Odds

Utah: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

UCF: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 47.5 (-114)

Under: 47.5 (-106)

How to Watch Utah vs. UCF

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-7

Over/Under: 4-6-1

Despite their 4-7 record, the Utah Utes have a strong chance of upsetting the UCF Knights in Week 14. Utah's defensive prowess, allowing just 21.3 points per game (33rd in the nation), will be crucial in containing UCF's high-scoring offense. The Utes' defense has been particularly effective against the run, surrendering only 125.5 rushing yards per game, which could neutralize UCF's ground attack led by RJ Harvey. Additionally, Utah's ability to create turnovers, with 10 interceptions on the season, could prove decisive against a UCF team that has shown vulnerability in protecting the ball.

Offensively, while Utah has struggled this season, they have the potential to exploit UCF's weak pass defense, which ranks 83rd in the nation, allowing 228.5 passing yards per game. The Utes' receiving duo of Dorian Singer and Brant Kuithe, who have combined for 1,192 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, could find success against the Knights' secondary however, the Utes will be without Kuithe for this matchup. Furthermore, Utah's experience in close games and their reputation as a well-coached team under Kyle Whittingham could give them an edge in a tight contest. With UCF's recent struggles at home, losing 3 of their last 4 home games, the stage is set for Utah to potentially pull off an upset and end their season on a high note.

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-6

Over/Under: 8-3

The UCF Knights are poised to secure a victory against the Utah Utes in their Week 14 matchup, leveraging their offensive strengths and home-field advantage. UCF's offense, ranked 14th in the nation with an average of 454 yards per game, is spearheaded by a potent rushing attack that averages 254.9 yards per game. RJ Harvey, with 1,458 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns, will be a key player to watch as he looks to exploit Utah's defense. Despite Utah's strong defensive record, allowing just 21.3 points per game, the Knights' balanced offensive approach can stretch the Utes' defense and create scoring opportunities.

Defensively, while UCF has shown vulnerabilities, allowing 26.8 points per game, they have the potential to capitalize on Utah's offensive struggles. The Utes have been plagued by quarterback issues and injuries throughout the season, leading to a seven-game losing streak. With key players like Cameron Rising and Brant Kuithe out due to injuries, Utah's offensive output has been limited. UCF's defense can focus on pressuring Utah's backup quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. Additionally, playing at FBC Mortgage Stadium provides UCF with a familiar environment where they can harness crowd support to boost their performance. Given these factors, UCF is well-positioned to end their season on a high note with a win over Utah.

Final Utah-UCF Predictions & Pick

In the upcoming Week 14 matchup, the UCF Knights are favored by 9.5 points against the Utah Utes at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF's potent offense, averaging 454 yards per game, is expected to be a significant factor. Led by RJ Harvey, who has rushed for 1,458 yards and 21 touchdowns, the Knights' ground game is formidable and could exploit Utah's defense. Despite Utah's defensive strength, allowing only 21.3 points per game, their offensive struggles have been evident throughout the season, particularly with key injuries impacting their performance.

On the other hand, Utah's defense will aim to contain UCF's high-scoring capabilities and capitalize on any turnovers. However, with Utah's quarterback issues and offensive inconsistency, they may find it challenging to keep pace with UCF's scoring potential. The Knights' home-field advantage and the motivation to end their season positively further bolster their chances. While Utah has shown resilience in close games, UCF's offensive firepower and strategic edge suggest they are well-positioned to cover the spread and secure a victory in this matchup.

Final Utah-UCF Predictions & Pick: UCF -9.5 (-110), Over 39.5 (-114)