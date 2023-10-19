UCF looks for their first Big 12 win as they face sixth-ranked Oklahoma. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a UCF-Oklahoma prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

UCF opened the season 3-0. It was wins over Kent State, Boise State, and Villanova that got them to 3-0. Still, they ended up losing John Rhys Plumlee in the process, who has missed the majority of the last three games with the injury. In the first game without Plumlee, they would face Kansas State. While thye took a lead in the third quarter, Kansas State would score the next 24 points and would end up winning 44-31. After that, they had a 35-7 third-quarter lead over UCF. Baylor would kick a field goal with 1:21 left in the game and would win 36-35. Last week, Plumlee played some, but still, they would fall 51-22 to Kansas.

Oklahoma enters the game at 6-0 on the year. They opened the season with wins over Arkansas State, SMU, and Tulsa. They then opened the Big 12 play. First was Cincinnati. Oklahoma struggled on offense in the game, scoring just ten points in the first half. They would add ten more in the second half and win 20-6. the offense came back to life the next week, as they put up 50 points against Iowa State, winning 50-20. Then, last time out, they faced Texas. With the game tied in the fourth quarter Texas took the lead with 1:17 left in the game. That was too much time though, as Oklahoma drove 75-yards in 1:02 to score and win 34-30.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCF-Oklahoma Odds

UCF: +17.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCF vs. Oklahoma Week 8

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 am PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread

John. Rhys Plumlee is expected to be back this week to face Oklahoma. Last week, he made just seven pass attempts against Kansas before leaving the game. Those were his first snaps since the week two game against Boise State. On the year, Plumlee is 43 for 63 passing for 607 yards and three scores this year. He does have four interceptions though and three other turnover-worthy passes. He is also solid in the running game. Plumlee has run for 165 yards this year with a touchdown as well.

The UCF offense has a solid running game this year. RJ Harvey and Johnny Richardson lead the way for UCF. Harvey has run for 523 yards this year, with six touchdowns this season. He has been getting solid blocking getting nearly 2.5 yards before first contact this year. Harvey has also caused 25 missed tackles this year. Richardson has run for 416 yards this year, with a touchdown as well. He is averaging over 8.2 yards per carry, with just 3.14 yards after contact.

In the receiving game, Kobe Hudson and Javon Baker lead the way. Hudson has brought in 23 of 30 targets this year for 497 yards and two touchdowns this season. Baker has brought in 21 and 37 targets this year for 417 yards and two touchdowns as well. This year, five different UCF wide receivers have two touchdowns, while another two have scored once.

The pass rush focuses on two players this year. Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and Malachi Lawrence are the team leaders on the pass rush. Morris-Brash has five sacks this season with 17 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, Lawrence has four sacks with ten total quarterback pressures. Morris-Brash has ten stops for offensive failures this year as well. He is not the leader in that regard though. Lee Hunter leads the way with 22 stops for offensive failures this year while having an average point of tackle of just 2.3 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Still, the UCF pass defense has been solid. They have allowed just four touchdowns this year, with four interceptions as well.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

Dillon Gabriel is the leader of the Oklahoma offense, and he has been solid this season. He has completed 140 of 195 passes this season for 1,874 yards. Gabriel has thrown 16 touchdown passes this season while having just two interceptions this year. Last time out against Texas he was great. In that game, he threw for 285 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He also had just one turnover-worthy pass.

He was also solid on the ground in the game with Texas. Gabriel ran for 114 yards in the game with Texas with a touchdown. Overall, Gabriel has five touchdowns on the ground this year. In the running game, Tawee Walker and Marcus Major lead the way. Walker has run for 239 yards this year, averaging 4.5 yards per carry on the season. He had four touchdowns on the ground this year as well. Major has 226 yards this year with a touchdown as well.

Andrea Anthony and Jalil Farooq have been great in the passing game. Anthony has 419 yards receiving this year while bringing in 27 of 34 targets on the season. Anthony also has a touchdown this year. Farooq has been the big play threat this year. He has brought in 20 of 32 targets this year for 415 yards and two scores. He has 212 yards after the catch this season. Those two have not been the major touchdown scorers though. Nic Anderson has six touchdowns this season with 282 yards, while Drake Stoops has scored four with 268 yards.

On the pass rush, Ethan Downs leads the way. He has five sacks this year with 17 pressures on the year. As a team, Oklahoma has 16 sacks this year but does have 134 quarterback pressures this year. On the run defense, Oklahoma has 110 stops for offensive failures as a team this year. That is led by Danny Stutsman who has 21 of them, with an average depth of tackle just a yard beyond the line of scrimmage.

Final UCF-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma is the far superior team in this game. Still, UCF would be in a much better place if Plumlee had not been injured. He played a little in their last game and has had a bye week to prepare for this game. He is getting close to 100 percent, which will make a difference in this game. Still, the difference will not be enough. Oklahoma has far too good of an offense this year, and they will cover in this one.

Final UCF-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -17.5 (-110)