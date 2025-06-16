With the shocking news that the Orlando Magic traded for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, there are already some looking at the long-term impacts on the team because of the deal. While Bane's fit on the Magic might seem perfect now, NBA insider Matt Moore describes what the financial situation could look like in the near future.

Bane's last contract was for five years, close to $198 million, as combined with the money allocated to such stars on Orlando like Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, Moore believes a “break-up” is incoming. Moore would even say that while it's possible to have two guys with max extensions, “never three,” per his blog called “Hardwood Paroxysm” on SubStack.

“But the thing I keep coming back to: You can have two max guys. Not three. Never three,” Moore said. “The question is how much you can pay your third and fourth guys, which translates to “How good can your third and fourth guys be?” This is the follow-up to the Memphis-Orlando Desmond Bane trade.”

“Orlando’s big three after Paolo Banchero’s max extension will make as much in 2027 as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon will that season,” Moore continued.

Magic is expected to be “breaking up” this core in the future

With Bane ready to perform for the Magic, Moore is saying that, looking at the short term, the team could be very dangerous in a possibly weak Eastern Conference due to injuries with other teams. However, he expects a “breaking up” with the core since all will command a ton of money, even saying they will be in the same boat as the Grizzlies were this time around.

“What I’m trying to say is that I think the Magic are breaking up the other three big-name guys by then,” Moore said. “Whether it’s moving Franz to become a Paolo team, moving Suggs, or moving Bane again if the fit isn’t right, this is a temporary setup. Even with the cap increasing, this structure just isn’t sustainable for keeping a deep enough roster to contend for small markets who can’t won’t afford the double-apron tax, and the second-apron constraints justify it.”

“But long-term, Orlando will likely have to do exactly what Memphis did here: turn one large contract into two or more,” Moore continued.

Orlando is looking to improve after finishing with a 41-41 record, which put them seventh in the East before being eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.