It’s getting closer to critical preseason time for the Washington Commanders, and there’s good news with Brian Robinson. Also, the Commanders have a couple of underrated players who could shine this year. However, some guys won’t make it. And here are three Commanders in danger of getting cut after the 2025 minicamp.

At the forefront of the bullseye is wide receiver K.J. Osborn. The Commanders grabbed him late in the 2024 season off the waiver wire. The need-based move didn’t provide any results. Osborn appeared in one game and didn’t catch any passes.

The Commanders signed him to a one-year deal, but it seems unlikely Osborn will be able to make an impact in an improved receiver room. Head coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders will have to make some tough decisions on who to keep, and Osborn could be on the bubble.

Commanders WR K.J. Osborn might be gone

Terry McLaurin stands at the top of the wide receiver group. He’s one of the NFL’s best. In the No. 2 slot is Deebo Samuel, who came over in a trade with the 49ers.

The No. 3 spot is up for grabs, especially with the injury to Noah Brown. He’s still in the mix along with Luke McCaffrey, impressive rookie Jaylin Lane, and Michael Gallup, who is also injured.

But all hope is not lost for Osborn, a five-year veteran and former fifth-round pick of the Vikings. He caught 48 passes or more in each of three seasons from 2021-23. And when he came to the Commanders, he received good words from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Yeah, I've liked him,” Kingsbury said in December. “Evaluated him when I was in Arizona and liked what I saw. I've heard tremendous things about the type of person he is. So, he's a guy who can play inside, outside, and give you a lot. And so, we gotta see kind of how he fits in with us and try to get him up to speed. But from what I've seen on tape, he's definitely a guy that we can use.”

Of course, it didn’t pan out that well, as the Commanders didn’t use him.

But a big problem for Osborn is the fast ascension of Lane, who is turning heads, according to commanders.com.

“Every aspect of being a better receiver, honestly,” Engram said. “Jaylin's a super smart guy. He's a coach's son, so he gets to exercise on a different level. Love his work ethic, but my job is to help him prepare just to kind of tap into every ounce of potential that he has, and he's willing to work and do that. So, I'm excited about that.”

RB Jeremy McNichols on the bubble?

The Commanders re-signed him in the offseason, and McNichols said it made sense for him, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It was here the whole time,” McNichols said. “There (were) a few teams interested – but the Commanders (were) in my heart. And this is where I want to be. And this is where I want to play football for the future. I love my coaches, love this culture, love my teammates, and I couldn't see myself wearing another jersey.

“I just love playing football, so whatever that is, special teams, running back, whatever the case may be to help my teammates win and to go out there and play just hard and play physical every single Sunday. That's what type of player I am. It really doesn't matter where I play or how they want to use me or situations, just always be ready to go.”

However, McNichols is also in a situation where a rookie could push him off the roster. Seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt might be a thorn in McNichols’ side, according to nytimes.com.

“Croskey-Merritt isn’t a roster lock, let alone a rotation fixture,” Ben Standig wrote. “But the 5-foot-11, 208-pounder has the goods to get there despite sitting out nearly the entire 2024 college season with eligibility issues. If Kingsbury falls for this competitive runner’s one-cut burst, there could be a running back room shake-up.

“Maybe that’s veering into a true running-back-by-committee or moving Robinson off the roster so multifaceted backs are on the field with Daniels more often. There’s a chance Washington seeks an outside addition, though the free-agent pool is weak. Seeing Croskey-Merritt blast his way into the conversation with social media-worthy moments is a fun outcome.”

Also, McNichols’ age is an issue. He’s a seven-year veteran who has played for five teams. His 55 carries in 2024 set a career high, as did his 261 yards and four touchdowns.

With Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler locking down nearly all of the touches, McNichols finds himself in a battle not only with Croskey-Merritt, but also Chris Rodriguez Jr. It’s going to be a tough push for McNichols to earn an eighth NFL season, unless his hooks on with another team if the Commanders decide to go another direction.