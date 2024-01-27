UCLA basketball and USC renew their historic rivalry on Saturday.

UCLA basketball forward Adem Bona is getting excited about the showdown ahead for the school against rival USC. Bona and the Bruins take on USC on Saturday night at 8:00 Eastern.

“It’s a historical rivalry. Everybody that has come into UCLA knows about the rivalry,” Bona said, per the school's social media. “And I know all of us are looking forward to the games, especially the guys who are from L.A., from out here.”

UCLA basketball and USC are both going through disappointing seasons. The schools each enter the contest with an 8-11 record. UCLA is 3-5 in the Pac-12 conference going into the game, while USC is 2-6. Both schools are playing their final season in the Pac 12, before going to the Big Ten conference for 2024-5 competition.

Bona is going to have to have a big game Saturday for UCLA basketball to get the win. He's leading the team in rebounds with 6 per contest. He's also second on the team in scoring, averaging just over 12 points a game. Bona is a former McDonald's All-American who has been a member of the Pac 12 All-Defensive Team in 2023, as well as the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

While neither team is likely to get to the NCAA tournament this season, there's still plenty of star power in this game. USC basketball has two of the most exciting players in the country in Bronny James and Isaiah Collier. Collier is averaging more than 15 points a game as a freshman for the Trojans. James has an average of just under 6 a game. He's appeared in only 11 games this season for the Trojans after suffering a medical injury before the season started.