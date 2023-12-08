It's been awhile since Bill Walton was on the floor for UCLA basketball, but he is still getting awards, and the Bruins love it.

The UCLA basketball program is one of the best of all time. There have been legendary Bruins players from the early days of college basketball until now, and no school has won more national championships than UCLA. The Bruins were specifically dominant in the 1970s, but they will always be considered one of the top programs in the country. One player that had a successful career with the UCLA basketball team is Bill Walton. Walton now covers college basketball for ESPN, and even though his playing days have been over for awhile, he is still finding ways too win awards and be recognized for what he has done for the game of basketball.

On Thursday, Bill Walton was honored by the Naismith Trophy with a lifetime contribution award to the game of basketball, according to a tweet from the UCLA basketball account. It's been awhile since Walton hit the floor for the Bruins, but his days of collecting awards are not over yet.

This year's UCLA basketball team is hoping to win some awards as well, and so far, they are looking pretty good. The Bruins are currently 5-2, but both of their losses were extremely close, and they were both against top-10 teams in the Maui Invitational. This team is extremely close to getting over the hump.

Bill Walton and this edition of UCLA basketball should meet up frequently this season as Walton typically announces a lot of Pac-12 games. He had a big impact on the game as a player, and that impact is still lasting all these years later.