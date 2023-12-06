UCLA basketball sophomore forward Adem Bona speaks out on his major role changes for the 2023-2024 Bruins season

The UCLA men's basketball team is in a year of transition after their main starters from the 2022-2023 season graduated and/or declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Adem Bona is the lone regular starter from last season who is still on the team after Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., David Singleton and Jaylen Clark all departed. Though only a freshman, Amari Bailey also left for the 2023 Draft. The core of the team that made the 2021 Final Four and three straight Sweet 16 appearances is now gone as UCLA rebuilds.

That means sophomore Bona is taking on a bigger role both on the court and as a leader. With all the departures, the Bruins have eight new players on their team, including seven freshmen.

“It’s taken a completely new turn since last year, having such amazing guys on the squad last year. And this year, with the young guys … I love it. Change is always good. I’ve been involved heavily on the offensive end this year,” via UCLA men's basketball on X.

Adem Bona is also stepping more into the offense after primarily supporting the Bruins' defense a season ago. During his freshman year, he won multiple Pac-12 accolades including Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Pac-12 All-Defensive Team and Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

So far, so good for the Bruins. UCLA basketball is currently 5-2, though they haven't really beat any good teams. Both of their losses came against the two ranked opponents they've faced, so there is still a lot of room for this young team to improve over the season.