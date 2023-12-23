Can UCLA add another elite talent?

UCLA basketball is living up to expectations to begin the 2023-24 campaign, sitting at 11-0 and a perfect 6-0 in Pac-12 play. With a nice mix of American and international talent, the Bruins are a force to be reckoned with.

This program does a fantastic job of recruiting from all over and it appears Mick Cronin and Co. are looking to potentially bring in a promising guard from Russia as part of their 2024-25 freshman class, as reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports. Daniil Glazkov is currently a senior at the IMG Academy in Florida and has already received offers from Oregon State and Loyola Chicago.

However, UCLA basketball is one of the bigger programs interested in Glazkov as well, along with the likes of UConn, Gonzaga, Georgetown, and Xavier. The 6 foot 4, 200-pound guard has a strong build with a nice handle and a smooth jumper. He shows a lot of toughness on the hardwood and Glazkov knows what he brings to the table.

“I think I am at my best finding my teammates, get the ball in the right spots and finish the plays,” Glazkov said of his skillset, via 247Sports. “I can do everything on the court.”

“I think I deserve to play on the highest level like in the best conference to show what I can do,” he added, per Branham. “I know my level right now.”

UCLA basketball will certainly have competition for Glazkov's signature, but it remains to be seen if they will actually extend an offer to the youngster.