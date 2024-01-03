The UCLA alum received a cool gift from his alma mater while in town to take on the Clippers and Lakers.

UCLA basketball legend Jaime Jaquez Jr. is in town this week while the Miami Heat take on the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

In between games, Jaquez paid a visit to his old campus and received a very cool gift commemorating his time with UCLA basketball:

Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. was gifted with a John Wooden alumni jacket after returning to UCLA 🙌 (via @MiamiHEAT)pic.twitter.com/xJTrfsmFQt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2024

Jaquez Jr. was fortunate enough to receive a John Wooden alumni jacket from UCLA basketball.

The Heat rookie played four seasons with the Bruins, averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in his senior season. Jaquez Jr. was then drafted by the Heat with the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jaquez has immediately become a key piece of the Heat's rotation as a rookie, and had easily the best game of his young career on Christmas against the Sixers (31 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 11-15 FGM). Jaquez also hit all eight of his free throw attempts, which led him to make an awesome New Year's resolution after the win:

"Just try to be a great free-throw shooter is my New Year's resolution." Jaime Jaquez Jr. after shooting a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line on Christmas day 😅 (via @ZachWeinberger) pic.twitter.com/ARSW6vuQ8r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2023

Jaquez is now shooting 85.7 percent from the charity stripe on the year, which is not too shabby considering it's his first year in the league. However, there's always room for improvement, and now he will set out to do just that.

Jaquez has been a huge help for the Heat this season, and he will look to continue to make a big impact as the year goes on, especially if Miami star Jimmy Butler continues to have to miss time with injuries. Jaquez has done a lot of things well since leaving UCLA basketball to play in the NBA, but he will be looking to bump his free throw shooting percentage up a bit when 2024 arrives.