UCLA Basketball guard Jaylen Clark has recently made his decision for the upcoming NBA Draft after playing three years with the Bruins.

The 21-year-old from Riverside, California averaged 13 points and six rebounds while starting 29 of 30 games. He led the Pac-12 in total steals with 78, tying for third all-time in single-season steals for the Bruins. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection, was named the league’s defensive player of the year, and made its five-man All-Defensive Team. With Clark out, UCLA lost the Pac-12 conference tournament final to Arizona and was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. His season ended with a lower right leg injury in the regular-season finale against Arizona on March 4, making him miss the last six games.

Despite the injury, Jaylen has declared for the NBA draft, announcing it on his Instagram account this past Wednesday.

“Thank you to UCLA and coach (Mick) Cronin for believing in me,” Clark’s post read. “I’d like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 draft.”

An under-the-radar prospect from UCLA basketball, Clark will attract many NBA teams for his contributions on the defensive end. He plays much bigger for his size, defending guys bigger than him while using his athleticism to grab rebounds and go over the rim. His quickness also allows him to excel in help situations and be on top of multiple defenders. Add that to his high motor and constant effort, he is guaranteed to contribute every night he’s on the floor. On the offensive end, he’s meticulous in how he finds ways to get easy looks through cutting and finding ways to get open, while also developing a mid-range game that will allow him to generate shot attempts by himself.

While he would be an older prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, his experience and grittiness balance it out, along with a skill set that could help impact winning in the NBA immediately.

Jaylen Clark is projected to be a second-round pick.