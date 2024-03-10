The UCLA basketball team has had a very up and down season this year, and so has sophomore forward Adem Bona. Inconsistency has been a problem for the Bruins. They started off the season very poorly, then won six games in a row, and now they're back to their losing ways. Inconsistency has also been an issue for Bona.
Adem Bona has been better this season compared to last for UCLA basketball as he is averaging 12.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 1.2 APG. Those numbers are better than last year's, but Bruins head coach Mick Cronin knows that he still has a long way to go.
“He’s got a lot to learn,” Mick Cronin said, according to an article from the Los Angeles Times. “But he’s got unbelievable attitude, explosion, but he’s got to learn how to play smarter. We’re trying to play through him on offense; he was never an offensive player until this year. It’s a growth spurt for him, he’s trying, I just don’t have enough help for him right now.”
Bona isn't the only Bruins player that isn't quite where Cronin was expecting him to be. Cronin thought that a lot of his UCLA basketball youngsters would be farther along right now.
“You just have to evaluate who you can build with and who gets better,” Cronin added. “But, no, I mean, a lot of our freshmen have not played the way and developed the way I would’ve hoped. … When you get outclassed, it’s obvious.”
These comments came after UCLA was blown out against the top team in the Pac-12, Arizona. The Bruins were at home, and they ended up losing by 23 points.
UCLA will shift their focus to the Pac-12 Tournament after they take on Arizona State at home on Saturday night. With a win, the Bruins would finish the regular season with a 15-16 overall record and a 10-10 mark in Pac-12 conference play. They will need to win the conference tourney to make the big dance.