Will Adem Bona respond well to the UCLA's Mick Cronin after falling short of expectations and failing to help Lazar Stefanovic vs. Villanova?

The UCLA basketball program is not looking like its old blue-blooded self. Mick Cronin's squad is just a game above .500 after a deflating loss to Villanova. Lazar Stefanovic tried to keep the game close but it was to no avail. A key reason for the unfortunate defeat was Adem Bona being a non-factor in the face of the Wildcats. This did not please the Bruins' head honcho. He went scorched on earth after seeing him get bullied inside the paint, via Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.

“If he wants to be who he needs to be, he’s got to get some games with 12 and 15 rebounds. He’s got to go get the ball. Multiple chances to be a dominant rebounder and we’re not going to win until that happens. We’re too young everywhere else. He’s got to be an all-league player for us,” Mick Cronin said after Adem Bona fell short of expectations against Villanova.

The UCLA basketball star has been given plenty of chances to shine. 30 minutes of playing time were doled out to him. But, he only netted eight boards. His 11 points were also not large enough to carry them to a much-needed win. Lazar Stefanovic even had to put up a near-double-double to keep the deficit below 10 points. The guard gave all of himself with 14 buckets and nine rebounds.

Despite all of this frustration, the architect of the UCLA basketball program showed some optimism, “So I’ve got to figure it out, I’ve got to get him there, I’ve got to get that out of him.”

The Bruins will face Ohio State next in their schedule. Will they notch a victory against the Buckeyes and see Bona increase his production?