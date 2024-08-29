UCLA football backup quarterback Karson Gordon is currently missing some time from the program as he is in Peru competing in the World Athletic U20 Championships. Gordon is a tremendous football player for the Bruins, but he is also on the track team, and he is competing in the triple jump. It's certainly unfortunate timing as UCLA begins their football season on Friday, but head coach DeShaun Foster understands that Gordon is a competitor and an all-around athlete.

Karson Gordon likely won't see the field much for UCLA football this season, but he would obviously still like to be around the team as the beginning of their season nears. He can't be two places at once, but being at the world championships is pretty cool.

Gordon is missing some time with the team right now, but DeShaun Foster doesn't think this will be an issue in the future. He is also all for Gordon competing in another sport that he excels in.

“I don't think we'll have this situation again,” Foster said, according to a post from Tracy McDannald. “I think it's because of the Olympics and the timing of it right now. So maybe in '28 again we could have that problem. He’s going to jump here at UCLA and you can’t stop a big-time athlete like that from competing.”

Gordon will be competing in the world championship triple jump finals on Thursday night.

Karson Gordon is a track star

Karson Gordon is a great football player. He wouldn't be a QB with the UCLA football team if he wasn't. However, he is also an incredible athlete when it comes to track and field, and he is clearly one of the best as he is a finalist at the world championships. On Gordon's football recruiting profile on 247 Sports, there is a lot about track and field.

“Member of the 2023 Freaks List for 247Sports,” Gordon's scouting report said. “Played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Fort Bend (Texas) Ridge Point. Texas Gatorade Boys Track & Field Player of the Year for 2022-23. Triple jumped 51-4.5 at Nike Outdoor Nationals in June 2023. Won the Southwest Prep Conference triple jump championship as a junior with a 48-9.5 in April 2023. Triple jumped 51-5.75 at the Texas Relays. Also added junior track and field numbers of 21.72 in the 200 and a 22-3 long jump. Finished fourth in the Texas 6A state track and field championships as a sophomore with a triple jump of 49-3.75. Posted a wind-aided jump of 49-11.5 at the regional meet.”

In terms of football, Gordon was a three-star prospect. He was the #26 athlete in the 2024 recruiting class and the #69 overall player in the state of Texas. He attended Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, and he is now a freshman at UCLA.

The UCLA football team will get their 2024 season underway this Saturday on the road against Hawaii. The game will begin at 7:30 ET and it will be airing on CBS. The Bruins are favored by 14 points.