As names continue to fill the college football transfer portal, another high-profile quarterback has entered the fold. UCLA football's Dante Moore is entering the portal after one season with the Bruins, sources tell Bruce Feldman.

A five-star recruit, Moore struggled in his first season of college ball. He appeared in nine games for UCLA, starting five of them. He completed 53 percent of his passes for 1,610 yards, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. UCLA compiled a 3-2 record in games Moore started.

Moore's best game came in a 35-10 Week 2 win over San Diego State. He recorded 290 passing yards and three touchdowns in the game, one of four that he did not throw an interception. He threw a touchdown pass in a 33-7 UCLA loss last Saturday, perhaps his final game with the Bruins.

As a consensus top-5 recruit in the class of 2023, Moore originally committed to the University of Oregon. He then flipped to UCLA and enrolled early during the summer to acclimate to his surroundings. He also had offers from LSU, Arizona State and Arkansas, among others.

After starting the season 3-0, UCLA football finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, becoming bowl-eligible for the third consecutive year. The Bruins lost three of their last four games in the Pac-12, their final games in the conference before the program moves to the Big Ten next season.

Dante Moore is certainly not the first five-star recruit to not pan out right away and hardly the only one who is looking for a transfer. A move to a school that can provide him with an opportunity for consistent playing time would likely be ideal.

Moore will be 19 years old when the 2024 college football season kicks off.