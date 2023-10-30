Chip Kelly is in no rush to name UCLA football's starting quarterback for this coming Saturday's game against the Arizona Wildcats on the road. What's mostly certain is that it will be either Dante Moore or Ethan Garbers, who made a good impression in his start last Saturday against the Colorado Buffaloes.

“We analyze everything during the week,” Kelly said (h/t Steve Samra of On3). “We don’t make anything rash after the game and say, ‘Hey, this is what tomorrow’s going to be like, or what Wednesday’s going to be like.’ Ben’s great at depth charts, and questions about depth charts during the week, but we won’t finalize anything until we get to game-day next week.

“We play at like midnight, so we’ve got all day Saturday to figure out who our quarterback is going to be.”

Garbers led UCLA football to a 28-16 win at home over the Buffaloes, passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns on 20-for-27 completions. He threw an interception, but overall, he was solid der center. So far in the 2023 college football season, Garbers has thrown for 643 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions across six appearances on a 69.9 percent completion rate.

Moore, on the other hand, has racked up 1,330 passing yards and 10 touchdowns with seven picks through seven games on a 51.8 percent completion rate.

Given the momentum of Garbers, there's a good chance that Kelly ultimately picks him over Moore.

The hope is that Kelly will make the right decision, of course, especially with the Wildcats seemingly surging. Arizona has won its last two games, both against ranked teams in the forms of the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers.