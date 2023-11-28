A plane flying a banner that said to fire UCLA football coach Chip Kelly flew over the school's Los Angeles campus on Tuesday

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly has been rumored to be on the hot seat this season.

Now reports say that Kelly will remain with UCLA football, and not everyone is happy about it.

On Tuesday, a plane was spotted flying over UCLA's campus in Los Angeles with a banner saying, ‘Read the room – fire Chip Kelly,' according to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times:

Plane flying over UCLA's campus with banner reading "Read the room — fire Chip Kelly."

It was widely believed that Kelly would be let go after the season but following UCLA football's shocking 38-20 win over rival USC, Kelly had done enough to save his job.

After that game, Kelly addressed the rumors that he was soon to be out as UCLA football coach:

“Not an issue for me. I’ve never been governed by the fear of what other people say. And the lessons that this game has taught me — and I love this game — is that there’s gonna be highs and there’s gonna be lows, and you gotta lean into the lows and you gotta embrace ‘em and then you just gotta go to work.”

The ULCA football coach continued, “But the rest of the stuff is just, that’s never bothered me. Josh (Rebholz) came over the other day and said, ‘Hey, there’s a report about this’ and Martin (Jarmond) told me it was inaccurate, and inappropriate. I said, ‘All right, let’s go back to work.’ I don’t pay attention to that stuff. I don’t read that stuff; I’ve never seen that stuff — I talk about being the most prepared and the least distracted. Then, why would I let something distract me? And if that’s the case, then I’m a fool because I’m not doing what I tell our players to do.”

Kelly signed a four-year extension to remain head coach of UCLA football in January of last year.