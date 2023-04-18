Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Stanford freshman center Lauren Betts announced her commitment to play for the UCLA Bruins, according to a Tuesday tweet from Just Women’s Sports.

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow,” she wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post.

A former 5-star recruit from Centennial, Colorado, played 33 games for a Stanford team that went 29-6 overall and 15-3 against conference opponents. She committed over offers from UCLA, Oregon, Notre Dame, UConn, and South Carolina in 2021, according to CardinalCountry.com Managing Editor Kevin Borba.

Lauren Betts averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, good enough for fifth and fourth place on a talented Cardinal roster, respectively. The 6-foot-7-inch center earned 11 points, 13 boards and five offensive rebounds in a late-November matchup against the Grambling Lady Tigers.

Lauren Betts scored four points and grabbed four rebounds on the night Cardinal forward Cameron Brink set a single-season record for blocks after recording her 99th block during a 50-47 Stanford win over USC in February. Brink earned a double-double against the Trojans on top of six total blocks, marking the eighth time she recorded six or more blocks during the 2022-23 season, according to Sports Reference.

“From one Stanford big to another Stanford big: You have taken the torch and moved it to a higher level,” Jayne Appel-Marinelli said. “Congratulations, Block Queen! Truly an accomplishment to be on the top with all the other Stanford greats!”

UCLA senior guard Charisma Osborne decided to return to the Bruins earlier this month.

“This was honestly my first normal experience in college because of COVID and it kind of was shut down for most of my sophomore year and then last year we went to the WNIT,” Osborne said. “Everyone’s obviously going to do whatever they think is best for them. No one is trying to put themselves in a bad situation.

Whatever people decide to do, it’s probably what they think is best for them.”