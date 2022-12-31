No. 10 UCLA came out with a big win over No. 17 Oregon but might be without senior Charisma Osbourne after she left the game in the fourth quarter. She had 17 points before exiting with a shoulder injury.

Bruins head coach Cori Close didn’t know the severity of Osbourne’s injury after the game.

“A road win over a ranked team when our best player goes out and we withstand a run, then regroup and find a way to get the job done, those are huge things,” Close said. “We play a lot of freshmen a lot of minutes and these situations teach them so much so that is huge.”

Freshman Kiki Rice, who was the No. 2 ranked prospect on ESPN’s recruiting board, helped lead the Bruins with a career-high 21 points. Rice has scored 14 or more points in her last five games and tied her career high for assists in a single game against the Ducks.

The Bruins have found success after struggling last year. They are beating team by an average of  15.1 points and holding opponents to 29.8 3P%. With that said, Close mentioned after the game the team is still young and is working on playing more disciplined as a whole.

“We didn’t play extremely smart, we have to work on decision-making, but we won on guts and toughness and determination,” Close said. “I told them ‘Thank goodness for that’. We play real hard and when we combine that with playing smarter, we can be real special. We are not there yet, but we have so much potential.”