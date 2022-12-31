No. 10 UCLA came out with a big win over No. 17 Oregon but might be without senior Charisma Osbourne after she left the game in the fourth quarter. She had 17 points before exiting with a shoulder injury.

Bruins head coach Cori Close didn’t know the severity of Osbourne’s injury after the game.

“A road win over a ranked team when our best player goes out and we withstand a run, then regroup and find a way to get the job done, those are huge things,” Close said. “We play a lot of freshmen a lot of minutes and these situations teach them so much so that is huge.”

Freshman Kiki Rice, who was the No. 2 ranked prospect on ESPN’s recruiting board, helped lead the Bruins with a career-high 21 points. Rice has scored 14 or more points in her last five games and tied her career high for assists in a single game against the Ducks.

The Bruins have found success after struggling last year. They are beating team by an average of 15.1 points and holding opponents to 29.8 3P%. With that said, Close mentioned after the game the team is still young and is working on playing more disciplined as a whole.