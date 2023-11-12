The UCLA Bruins landed a major commitment this weekend from the class of 2025 with five-star center Sienna Betts.

The UCLA Bruins began the 2023-24 season ranked among the top five teams in the country. With a loaded roster that features potential first round WNBA draft pick Charisma Osborne and former five-star recruit Lauren Betts, the Bruins have a team capable of making a deep NCAA Tournament run. UCLA got another key addition this weekend landing the commitment of Sienna Betts, Lauren's sister, for their class of 2025.

5 ⭐️ junior Sienna Betts has committed to UCLA! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/v4VB3jrL6x — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) November 11, 2023

Just like her older sister, UCLA commit Sienna Betts is considered a five star recruit and one of the best players in the country for the class of 2025. Betts committed to UCLA over offers from other top schools such as South Carolina, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, UConn, Oregon, Arizona and Michigan.

Betts will be entering her junior year at Grandview High School in Colorado. Last season as a sophomore, she averaged 21.4 points per game, 16.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.8 blocked shots. She is the Bruins' first commit for the class of 2025.

The commitment comes as UCLA cleaned up well for the class of 2024 during the national signing period this past week. For the senior class, UCLA has officially signed Avary Cain of California, Kendall Dudley of Virginia, Zania Socka of Maryland and Elina Aarnisalo of Finland.

The Bruins have been off to a good start to the 2023-24 season so far with a 2-0 record. The older Betts has been making an immediate impact as the team's starting center. Lauren is in her first season with UCLA after transferring from Stanford following her freshman year.