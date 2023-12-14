UCLA women's basketball reels as star forward Emily Bessoir's season-ending injury reshapes the team's dynamics.

In a blow to No. 2 UCLA women's basketball, senior forward Emily Bessoir will miss the remainder of the season with the Bruins due to an ACL injury, repeating a setback that previously sidelined her for the 2021-22 season. The unfortunate injury occurred on Nov. 9 while Bessoir was representing Germany in the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers.

Bessoir's contribution to the Bruins this season was cut short after just one appearance, where she managed six points and four rebounds. Her absence is particularly felt given her impactful performance last season, where she played in all 37 games and earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Tournament team, highlighting her importance to the team.

UCLA's head coach, Cori Close, expressed sorrow over Bessoir's injury, acknowledging both the personal and team loss. ”

“I'm just heartbroken for Emily, for her and for us,” Close said, as reported by the Associated Press. “She's been such a steady leader for us and she had so many things going for her this year. I look forward to seeing how this is going to be part of her conquering story.”

Despite not being able to contribute on the court, Bessoir's role within the team remains important. Close mentioned that Bessoir would continue to be a part of the team, albeit in a different capacity.

“(She'll be) making a difference like she always does, just in a different form,” Cori Close said.

The Bruins will undoubtedly feel the absence of Bessoir's skills and leadership on the court, but her continued involvement off the court will serve as a source of support to her teammates as they navigate the rest of the season.