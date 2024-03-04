All things considered, Dan Hurley is already a UConn legend after he led UConn basketball to a national title in 2023. But his legend continues to grow, with the Huskies recently securing their first outright Big East regular-season title since 1999 after crushing the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday at home to the tune of a 91-61 score.

And to further celebrate the latest accomplishment of UConn basketball under his watch, Hurley did what every coach should do whenever such achievement gets unlocked — go wild with the students at a campus bar.

Here is Hurley having fun with UConn students at Ted's Bar, which, according to its X profile, “is a hotspot for UConn nightlife.”

The Huskies have done a fantastic job of recovering right away from an upset loss to the Creighton Bluejays in Omaha on Feb. 20, as they followed that up with a 78-54 annihilation of the Villanova Wildcats and the victory against the Pirates.

RECOMMENDED
UConn head coach Dan Hurley with Huskies legends Richard Hamilton and Khalid El-Amin

Sonny Giuliano ·

Dan Hurley on one side, the March Madness logo on the other side. UConn basketball

Owen Crisafulli ·

Bulls, UConn basketball, Andre Drummond, Adama Sanogo, Huskies, Andre Drummond, Adama Sanogo and UConn logo with Bulls arena in the background

Scotty White ·

UConn basketball looking to close out the regular season with two more wins

With UConn basketball's win over Seton Hall, the Huskies improved to 26-3 overall and 16-2 against Big East. Currently ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press Poll, the Huskies have two more games left to play in the regular season. They will have a rematch versus Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday before taking on the Providence Friars on Saturday — both games are on the road. After that, Hurley and the Huskies will look to win the Big East tournament, which could also strengthen further their case for a No. 1 seed in March Madness.