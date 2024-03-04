All things considered, Dan Hurley is already a UConn legend after he led UConn basketball to a national title in 2023. But his legend continues to grow, with the Huskies recently securing their first outright Big East regular-season title since 1999 after crushing the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday at home to the tune of a 91-61 score.
And to further celebrate the latest accomplishment of UConn basketball under his watch, Hurley did what every coach should do whenever such achievement gets unlocked — go wild with the students at a campus bar.
Here is Hurley having fun with UConn students at Ted's Bar, which, according to its X profile, “is a hotspot for UConn nightlife.”
The Huskies have done a fantastic job of recovering right away from an upset loss to the Creighton Bluejays in Omaha on Feb. 20, as they followed that up with a 78-54 annihilation of the Villanova Wildcats and the victory against the Pirates.
UConn basketball looking to close out the regular season with two more wins
With UConn basketball's win over Seton Hall, the Huskies improved to 26-3 overall and 16-2 against Big East. Currently ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press Poll, the Huskies have two more games left to play in the regular season. They will have a rematch versus Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday before taking on the Providence Friars on Saturday — both games are on the road. After that, Hurley and the Huskies will look to win the Big East tournament, which could also strengthen further their case for a No. 1 seed in March Madness.