Strange but true: in the last 25 years, the Connecticut Huskies men's basketball team has won more National Championships (5) than outright Big East regular season titles (2). And before today, UConn only had one in that stretch, and in order to re-visit it you'd need to go all the way back to the 20th century. That 1998-99 Huskies squad, led by Richard Hamilton, Khalid El-Amin, and Hall of Fame head coach Jim Calhoun, hit the college basketball triple crown — winning the Big East regular season title, the Big East Conference Tournament, and the NCAA Championship in the span of a month and a half. It's a feat that Dan Hurley's bunch would love to replicate in just over a month's time, and this time around, it would be even more satisfying because the Huskies would become the first team since the 2006-07 Florida Gators to win back-to-back National Titles.
With three games left on their schedule heading into the final week of the regular season, Connecticut needed to win only once to clinch the outright regular season title. They did so in emphatic fashion, blasting the Seton Hall Pirates by the final score of 91-61 in the Huskies last game of the season at Gampel Pavilion. Freshman guard Stephon Castle led the Huskies in scoring with 21, and Donovan Clingan (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Tristen Newton (17 points, 10 assists) each pitched in double-doubles to improve UConn's record to 26-3 on the season. In addition to earning the Big East regular season crown, the victory also wrapped up a perfect season at home.
“The Huskies previously won all of their regular-season home games back in 2005-06, when they finished 16-0 at home,” per Pat Eaton-Robb of the Associated Press. “That was the same season the program won a share of its most recent Big East regular-season title. They hadn't won the title outright since 1999.”
No matter what happens in the final two games of the regular season — UConn still has road games at Marquette and at Providence — and during what should be an extremely competitive Big East Tournament, UConn has likely already solidified their standing as a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and one of the favorites in the field of 68 to win the 2024 National Title.