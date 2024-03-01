We've officially entered the month of March, which means that March Madness is right around the corner. After winning the National Championship last year, UConn basketball has looked very capable of repeating as champs this season, and with the tournament just a few weeks away now, it looks like they are the favorite to win the tournament once again.
The Huskies have been on a tear once again this year, as they have raced out to a 25-3 record with three games left in their regular season campaign. While we all know that anything can happen once the tournament gets underway, UConn currently has the best betting odds to come out on top at +550. With them leading the way, here are the top five favorites to win March Madness in 2024.
UConn: +550
Houston: +700
Purdue: +750
Arizona: +1300
Tennessee: +1300
UConn basketball is the resounding favorite for the time being, but they have a pair of other top contenders in Houston and Purdue lurking close behind them. The Cougars also have a 25-3 record so far this season, while the Boilermakers are 26-3, and have one of the most dominant players in the nation in Zach Edey leading the way for them.
Arizona and Tennessee are also lurking as top contenders, but as of right now, the Huskies have the best odds by a pretty decent margin to come out on top when all is said and done. Anything can happen in March Madness, but given how well UConn has played this season, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see them repeat as champions when all is said and done.