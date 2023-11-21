UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley is making a joke after learning his team is approaching an astonishing win record.

UConn men's basketball is approaching a truly astonishing record, and coach Dan Hurley is making a joke about it. UConn basketball is only a few wins away from breaking a record for most consecutive wins over non-conference opponents by a double-digit margin. UConn currently has 22, and the record is 23 by North Carolina, per ESPN.

UConn's next two games are at home against Manhattan on Friday and New Hampshire next Monday. The Huskies will break the record if they win both games by 10 points or more. Dan Hurley made a joke when discussing how he would like to see his team get to that number.

“We play the day after Thanksgiving, so we're canceling Thanksgiving,” Hurley said, per ESPN. “We're not going to let these guys eat the turkey. Be all sluggish and s— the next day.”

The Huskies are going through a tremendous period, winning 22 non-conference games in such fashion. The latest victory for the Huskies was Monday night, when UConn knocked off Texas 81-71. The team is certainly building off the momentum of last season, when UConn won the national championship in men's basketball. The importance of this run is not lost on Hurley.

“It's been unbelievable, from last non-conference season, these guys have just been awesome,” Hurley said, per ESPN. “We are unique with the way that we play. I think we're unique with the way we play offense, just having the two high-level centers. I just think the program has got so much confidence. You win a national championship, you step onto the court with just a lot of belief that you're supposed to win. And we're pretty relentless. The coach is relentless, the players are relentless.

“We're going to try to beat you by as many as we can beat you by.”

UConn plays Manhattan at 2:00 Eastern on Friday.