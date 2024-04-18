Dan Hurley is one of the best coaches in college basketball right now as he has led the UConn basketball team to back-to-back national championships. Now, there are some big programs that want Hurley to come coach for them. Kentucky basketball recently tried to sway him away from the Huskies, but Hurley wasn't interested in leaving. However, he wishes that he had handled the whole situation a little bit better.
John Calipari recently left the Kentucky basketball team to be the head coach at Arkansas, and that is when the Wildcats started to try to get Dan Hurley to leave UConn basketball. Hurley turned it down because he loves being with the Huskies, but he also noted his marriage as a reason why he couldn't leave for the Wildcats.
“Oh my God, Kentucky or anywhere that's going to take her further from New Jersey,” Hurley said in regards to his wife's reaction to the potential move, according to an article from ESPN. “I mean, we just went to Rhode Island, which I had to drag her to, and then to Connecticut. I got her closer. And now further? I can't afford a divorce right now, too. I just started making money.”
Dan Hurley wishes he had responded differently
Dan Hurley recently appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and talked more about what went into his decision and why he didn't want to leave the UConn basketball program for Kentucky. He thinks that he has the best job in the world, and he wishes that he had acted a little differently throughout that whole process.
“You know, I had a brief conversation with my agent, maybe on Sunday, as that news was breaking,” Hurley said on the show. “He was asking would you have interest if they (Kentucky) called. You know, my answer to that was no. I’m the head coach at the best program in the country, why would I leave the best job in the country even if another place was really good or is great. But your agent wants you to try and deflect, because you’re at UConn. You want to reward your staff, resources in your program. Your agent is kinda telling you ‘Hey, don’t say your’e interested, but don’t say not because I gotta deal with the UConn people on a lot of things’. So I looked like a donkey and pinned it on my wife. I was evasive, but I looked like a donkey the way I was answering things. But privately with players, I talked with them about it, and it was good.”
It is very clear that Hurley is happy with his job at UConn and that he isn't interested in leaving anytime soon. Why would he? His team has absolutely dominated their way through the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons and he knows how to be successful with the Huskies right now. Hurley wants to come back stronger next season and win a third straight national title. He is in a good place with UConn right now, and he isn't going to leave it anytime soon.