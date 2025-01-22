UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley had a hilarious NFSW message for a ref during the Huskies game against Butler on Tuesday night. The two-time national champion has always been outspoken throughout his coaching career. However, this may have taken the cake as it came out of nowhere. The College Basketball Report quoted the in-game comment.

UConn has been struggling with form recently due to a major injury

The 2025 Huskies are trying to become the first team since John Wooden's UCLA Bruins to win three straight national titles. After being ranked preseason No. 3 in the country, UConn basketball is off to a 14-5 overall record and 6-2 in the Big East. After a nightmare stretch in the Maui Classic, Dan Hurley's team looked like the national championship contender it was supposed to be.

However, star freshman Liam McNeeley has struggled throughout the season with injuries. The Richardson, Texas native has been absolutely elite when healthy, averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, McNeeley suffered an ankle injury against DePaul and is projected to be out for weeks. The Huskies are on a seven-game winning streak in games their star freshman has played.

The current No. 19 team in the country is looking to find more consistency as the season progresses. The Huskies lost all of its starters from last year's title team aside from forward Alex Karaban. The 6'9 junior is now UConn's leading scorer at 15.6 points per game.

The Huskies still have matchups against ranked Big East foes like No. 10 Marquette and No. 20 St John's looming on their schedule. They will face both of those teams twice. UConn is currently projected as a six-seed in Joe Lunardi's bracket. That potential seed can change over the next few weeks, depending on how this team responds to adversity.

Overall, Dan Hurley's statement can come across as arrogant. But he's not exactly wrong. While there are plenty of legendary coaches in college basketball right now, no one is in better form than UConn basketball's leading man. But winning a national championship with this squad will be Hurley's most challenging task yet.

The stakes are high for this historic program. And this school's coach wouldn't have it any other way. There's a reason Hurley turned down the Los Angeles Lakers job to stay in Storrs.