It is a Big East clash as Butler visits UConn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-UConn prediction and pick.

Butler comes into the game at 8-10 on the year. They started the year strong, going 7-1, with the only loss being to Austin Peay. They would lose nine straight from there, including a loss at home to UConn. Still, they finally broke their losing streak last time out. In their last game, they faced Seton Hall. Butler would be up by six at the end of the first half. Seton Hall would make it tight late in the game, but Butler held on to win the game 82-77.

Meanwhile, UConn is 13-5 on the year. They opened up 4-0 before three losses at the Maui Invitational. Still, they would rebound to win eight straight before falling to Villanova by two. After beating Georgetown by eight, they faced Creighton in their last game. It was a tight game that would be tied with just 3:27 left to go in the game. Still, Creighton would build a small lead and hold onto it, winning the game 68-63, and breaking UConn's 28-game home winning streak in the process.

Here are the Butler-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Butler-UConn Odds

Butler: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

UConn: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Butler vs. UConn

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler is ranked 90th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 73rd in offensive efficiency while sitting 121st in defensive efficiency this year. Butler has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 146th in the nation in opponent points per game, but 45th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are also 41st in the nation in opponent assist-to-field goal ratio.

Jahmyl Telforst leads Butler in scoring this year. He is scoring 15.2 points per game while also leading the team with 3.6 assists per game. Further, he has 4.8 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Pierre Brooks. Brooks is scoring 15.1 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Andre Screen leads the team in rebounding. He has 5.6 rebounds per game while scoring 7.3 points, with 1.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, it is Kolby King who leads the way. King is scoring 6.4 points per game while adding 4.7 assists, and 2.2 rebounds. Finely Bizjack joins him in the backcourt with 6.3 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn is ranked 30th in KenPom's current rankings. They are seventh in offensive efficiency while sitting 128th in defensive efficiency this year. UConn has been strong on offense this year. They are 37th in the nation in points per game, while sitting eighth in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are third in the nation in assists per game and first in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Alex Karaban leads the way for UConn. He leads the team with 15.6 points per game, while he also adds 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Liam McNeeley. McNeeley is scoring 13.6 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Still, McNeeley has missed time as of late and could miss this one as well. Further, Tarris Reed Jr. leads the team in rebounding this year. He has 7.3 rebounds per game while adding 9.5 points and 1.7 blocks.

In the backcourt, Solo Ball leads the way. He is scoring 13.7 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Hassan Diarra, who leads the team in assists and steals this year. Diarra comes in with 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He also adds 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this year.

Final Butler-UConn Prediction & Pick

Butler has struggled heavily since their hot start. They have just one win, and it was against a Seton Hall team that is one of the worst in the Big East. While UConn is strong on offense, their defense will play a major role in this game. They are 66th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 87th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Butler is 187th in points per game and 115th in effective field goal percentage. Further, UConn will dominate the rebounding game. They are 24th in defensive rebounding percentage while sitting 48th in offensive rebounding percentage. Butler is 176th in defensive rebounding percentage while sitting 305th on the offensive side. Take UConn to rebound from their loss in a big way in this one.

Final Butler-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -12.5 (-110)