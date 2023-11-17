UConn basketball star freshman Stephon Castle will have to miss some time because of a knee injury, but he should return later in the season.

The UConn basketball team came out of nowhere last season in March and went on to win the national championship. The Huskies were a good team all year long, but mot many people expected them to win the national title. After going all the way a season ago, expectations for this year's UConn team became very high. The Huskies entered the season ranked #6 in the country and they have since moved up to five. UConn has played three games so far, and while they haven't played a good team, they have looked impressive. The Huskies will get a good test on Sunday as they play at Indiana.

One thing that went extremely well for UConn basketball en route to their national championship was their lack of injury trouble. Last season, UConn's top seven players missed a total of just five games throughout the entire season. Unfortunately for the Huskies, it doesn't seem like they're going to have the same luck this season.

UConn head coach Dan Hurley said that star freshman Stephon Castle will have to miss some time because of a knee injury, according to a tweet from Dom Amore. Donovan Clingan is also dealing with an injury as his foot is having issues. Unfortunate start to the season for the Huskies in terms of the injury bug.

The good news for UConn regarding Castle is that the injury shouldn't be season-ending. It's unfortunate to have him out, but he should return later this season.

UConn is back in action on Sunday when they travel to Assembly Hall for their first big game of the year against Indiana.