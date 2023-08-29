The UConn men's basketball program announced its non-conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season in which they will attempt to defend their national championship, and there are a handful of marquee matchups included.

Dan Hurley's UConn men's basketball program will start its season on Nov. 6 at home against Northern Arizona. As usual, the program starts off with a game it should win, but will be useful to get some game action before playing some tougher opponents.

The first test for Dan Hurley and UConn will come on Nov. 19 against Indiana at Madison Square Garden in the first game of the Empire Classic. The Huskies will also play then next day against either Texas or Louisville, which would either be the championship game or the consolation game, depending on whether or not they win the game against Indiana.

The next big-time matchup will be on Dec. 1 on the road against the Kansas basketball program at the Allen Field House. It will be a tough matchup against the Kansas basketball program, especially in that environment, but it will undoubtedly draw eyeballs, especially with centers Donovan Clingan and Hunter Dickinson matching up. Donovan Clingan is a potential Big East Player of the Year candidate, while Hunter Dickinson was a top transfer this summer.

In the Huskies' next game on Dec. 5, they return to Madison Square Garden to play North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic.

The last big non-conference game for UConn will be on Dec. 15, when the Huskies will play Gonzaga in a rematch of last year's Elite Eight game in which UConn won 82-54. The game will be played at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, so it will undoubtedly have the feel of a road game.

While UConn has some easier games in the non-conference schedule, the Huskies will be tested numerous times before Big East play starts in the second half of December.