Azzi Fudd’s 9 3-pointers net compliment from Stephen Curry

Azzi Fudd knew going into this season she was going to have to play a huge role in helping UConn maintain its winning ways following major injuries to its roster. The No. 1 high school recruit from a year showed yesterday she is up for the task.

During the Huskies’ 115-42 exhibition win over Kuztown, Fudd drained nine three-pointers on the way to scoring 29 points. Golden State Warriors all-star Stephen Curry gave the sophomore her flowers tweeting, “Splash! 9 of em.”

Splash! 9 of em 🙌🏽 https://t.co/YzkzJnmW2a — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 7, 2022

Fudd started the game off slow and only had six points in the first half. She turned things around by knocking down four threes in the third quarter. Fudd also finished with five assists and will be the lead playmaker for the Huskies this season.

UConn was without sophomore Caroline Ducharme for the game as she deals with neck stiffness. Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said last Friday, “We don’t have a real game till the 10th, so she’s still got a couple of days to get over it.”

Ducharme, who made 11 starts for the Huskies as a freshman in 2021-22, joined Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady on the sidelines. Bueckers tore her ACL before the season and is taking on the nickname “Coach P” since she will be out for the entire campaign. Brady was the second-highest graded recruit in the nation last season but torn patella is also going to leave her off the court this year.

Azzi Fudd’s offensive production was on full display during the NCAA Tournament last season when the Huskies made a run to the NCAA Championship. She averaged 12.1 points per game in the regular season.