Paige Bueckers led UConn to a 62-44 win over Minnesota in a 'surreal' hometown return, contributing 12 points and eight rebounds.

In an emotional homecoming, Paige Bueckers, star guard for the No. 8 UConn women's basketball team, delivered an impressive performance against Minnesota on Sunday, leading the Huskies to a 62-44 victory. Bueckers contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, and four assists to the Huskies' win.

Bueckers, who has showcased her talents in packed arenas nationwide and on international stages with USA Basketball, found playing in Minnesota to be a “surreal” experience.

“For me to be the one taking the court in a game I used to watch was kind of crazy, kind of surreal, but it was just amazing, the support,” said Bueckers, via Dave Campell of the Associated Press. “Minnesota’s done so much for me.”

The game also showcased a strong performance from Aaliyah Edwards, who scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, helping UConn dominate inside the paint. This victory was a part of UConn's recovery after a recent loss to No. 14 North Carolina State. Bueckers, making a comeback from a torn ACL, played 31 minutes and received a rousing cheer from the crowd when subbed out in the fourth quarter.

UConn still without Azzi Fudd

UConn faced Minnesota without star guard Azzi Fudd due to a knee injury. Nevertheless, the team's defense remained robust, with Nika Muhl providing 11 points and exceptional defense against Minnesota's Mara Braun. Braun, despite struggling with her shooting, managed 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Gophers, under the guidance of new coach Dawn Plitzuweit, found it challenging to get through UConn's defense. They shot 26.2% from the field and 6 for 34 from beyond the arc. Despite a three-point halftime deficit and a tough shooting performance, the Gophers maintained their effort and offensive execution.

The game was more than just another matchup for Bueckers; it was a homecoming. UConn tries to schedule games in every player's home area at least once in their career, adding a special dimension to this encounter. UConn coach Geno Auriemma acknowledged the pressure and overwhelming nature of such games for the players, especially for stars like Paige Bueckers.

“These games are not easy on those kids that everybody’s gaga over, because they put so much pressure on themselves,” Auriemma said. “Something like this is pretty overwhelming for a kid.”

The Gophers have struggled against top-25 teams, and this game extended their losing streak. The last time they secured a victory over a top-10 team was in 2018 against Maryland. This matchup was UConn's first visit to Minnesota, and they continued their winning streak against the Gophers.

Coach Plitzuweit considered canceling the game but ultimately decided to honor the schedule, seeing it as beneficial for her team's growth.

“But it’s the right thing to do. It is,” Plitzuweit said. “And it will help us.”