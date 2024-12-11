It would have been understandable for UConn women's basketball fans to be very worried after star guard Azzi Fudd suffered a knee injury during Saturday's blowout win over Louisville. Geno Auriemma and his Huskies have had many seasons derailed by injuries to Fudd and Paige Bueckers over the last few seasons, and they were dangerously close to a similar fate in this one.

However, UConn got good news about its star on Tuesday. Fudd's injury isn't serious and while she will be forced to miss some time, she should be back on the court very soon according to Daniel Connolly of The UConn Blog.

“Azzi Fudd suffered a minor sprain to her knee and is likely out this week, Geno Auriemma said. After that, she’ll be day-to-day,” Connolly reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Fudd played just 18 minutes before leaving the game and was having one of her best games of the season prior to picking up the injury. She had 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting and had knocked down four 3-pointers. Despite the limited playing time, Fudd finished with the second-most points of anyone in the game after UConn freshman Sarah Strong, who had 21.

Fudd missed the start of this season while recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee that she suffered in practice early in the 2023-24 season. She hasn't played a ton of minutes for UConn since returning, but is still averaging 10 points per game while playing just over 19 minutes a night.

Her knee sprain is in the same right knee as the serious injury from last season, making it very worrisome when she initially went down with the injury on Saturday.

Fudd's timetable means that she will miss Thursday night's blockbuster matchup when No. 2-ranked UConn takes on No. 6 Notre Dame in South Bend. That matchup will feature three of the top five projected picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft in Bueckers and Fudd along with Notre Dame star Olivia Miles.

The hope would be that Fudd can return for at least one of two big non-conference matchups for UConn just before its holiday break. The Huskies are slated to take on No. 18 Iowa State on Dec. 17 before facing off with JuJu Watkins and No. 5 USC on Dec. 21.