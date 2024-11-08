UConn women’s basketball opened their 2024-25 season in dominating fashion, securing an 86-32 win over Boston University on Thursday. The No. 2-ranked Huskies showcased a deep roster with contributions from both returning players and new additions, marking a notable shift after the Huskies' reliance on a limited rotation last season. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was satisfied with the team’s first outing, highlighting their depth.

“For the first time out, it was pretty encouraging,” Auriemma said, as tweeted by Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider on X, formerly Twitter.

The game saw a balanced performance with 10 different players scoring and a robust defensive showing. Freshman Sarah Strong, a former top recruit, led the Huskies in scoring 17 points, adding four rebounds, three assists and six steals in an impressive college debut, per Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. Strong shot 8-for-12 from the field and committed just one turnover. Redshirt freshman Jana El Alfy, who returned to action after a season lost to injury, notched a double-double, posting 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Paige Bueckers plays in her last season-opener game with UConn

UConn’s veteran star Paige Bueckers contributed to the Huskies with 13 points and seven assists while also picking up five steals. Bueckers’ playmaking anchored UConn’s offense, which relied on quick passes and consistent shooting, particularly in the first half. UConn ended the first two quarters with a 60-13 lead, shooting 61.9% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

The Huskies’ defense was a force to be reckoned with, forcing 33 turnovers and totaling 25 steals throughout the game. UConn capitalized on Boston University’s mistakes, scoring 37 points off turnovers. Sophomore Ashlynn Shade joined Strong in leading the defensive effort with six steals, matching Strong’s performance in a display of the team’s defensive depth.

Auriemma rotated players early and often, with all 10 available Huskies seeing action in the first half. Freshman guard Morgan Cheli hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the first quarter, marking her first points in college, while freshman Allie Ziebell added her own three early in the second. Kaitlyn Chen, a transfer from Princeton, recorded five assists along with three rebounds and two steals.

UConn’s offense slowed briefly in the third quarter, going nearly four minutes without a field goal. However, their defense continued to stifle BU, holding the Terriers to just 26.7% shooting overall and 29.4% from three-point range. The final quarter saw the Huskies’ less-experienced players continue to outpace BU, closing out the win with a 14-10 advantage in the fourth.