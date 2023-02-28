Nika Muhl entered rare air this past Saturday after the junior broke Sue Bird’s 21-year-old assist record set back in 2001-02.

Bird, a five-time gold medalist and the WNBA’s leader in career assists, dished out 231 assists during the 2001-02 campaign which held strong until this season. Muhl finished the night with seven assists and a total of 236 on the year.

“Now that I’m so close to beating her record, I respect [Sue Bird] so much more, because this is tough, man,” Mühl said on Saturday. “It depends on so [many] things, like she was such a great passer. So first of all, just huge respect for her.