Paige Bueckers was the No. 1 recruit in 2020, and in her freshman year with the UConn women's basketball program in 2020-2021, she lived up to the hype and won the National Player of the Year award. Since then, Bueckers has dealt with injuries, missing a chunk of the 2021-2022 season, and missing all of the 2022-2023 season with a torn ACL. Bueckers is set to return for Geno Auriemma's program, and she opened up about her expectations for this season.

“We've been through so much,” Bueckers said, via Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports. “I think that we work extremely hard and we have each other's back. And we've gone through a lot. I think it's only made us stronger. … I think we're going to work extremely hard to get another banner up there.”

Paige Bueckers is returning from her ACL injury

Geno Auriemma's UConn women's basketball program has 11 national titles, all won under his coachiing. However, the Huskies have not won since 2016. With Paige Bueckers returning, and 2021 No. 1 recruit Azzi Fudd, along with other talented players like Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl and Caroline Ducharme, the Huskies have the talent to compete with anyone.

In addition to Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Caroline Ducharme have dealt with injuries in prior seasons as well. Health will be the biggest factor for the Huskies this season, as it has been in recent years.

Bueckers knows that the best ability is availability, so she is doing more to take care of her body than before.

“I've worked so hard these past couple of years on betttering myself on and off the court,” Bueckers said, via Hruby. “Just putting a lot of effort into changing how I eat, how I sleep. And a lot of people things don't see on the court. So I think it's about time.”

The AP poll has not been released for the upcoming season, but many have the Huskies ranked No. 1, behind the defending champion LSU Tigers, who reloaded in the transfer portal.

Bueckers looks to remind the basketball world what she can do this season and help the Huskies hang a 12th banner.