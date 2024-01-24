The UConn star beat the halftime buzzer from nearly halfcourt.

Just before the half, UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers hit a buzzer-beater from nearly halfcourt against Marquette on Tuesday.

Naturally, UConn women's basketball fans are loving it.

It was her smirk after immediately making this before celebrating with the team that got me https://t.co/uvJ33RHQTH — Maggie Vanoni (@maggie_vanoni) January 24, 2024

If we finally get the Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers battle like we did in their freshman years, I won’t be able to contain myself. https://t.co/ltyBSWOIdL — Michaela Schreiter (@Schreids) January 24, 2024

Now THIS is what I call a logo three, some people have a hard time accurately identifying them👀 https://t.co/1FVTIzWwwf — #firegeno (@firegeno) January 24, 2024

Paige is having a NPOY season after she tore her ACL last season. https://t.co/tCoF3YjagM — ً (@MinsikMelanin) January 24, 2024

She could easily average over 30 a game if she was more aggressive but that just ain’t her style of play https://t.co/aTmqFGyN90 — 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@BleedBlueUConn) January 24, 2024

Who’s Caitlin Clark, never heard of her 🤔 https://t.co/macOaaZ2Tx — Caitlin (@CaitlinRN929) January 24, 2024

Earlier this week, Bueckers delivered an outstanding 32-point game to steer No. 9 UConn women's basketball to an 83-59 victory over Seton Hall. With this win, the Huskies maintained their unbeaten record in Big East play. Bueckers, shooting an impressive 70.6% from the field, also added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks to her tally.

That game marked Bueckers' first 30-plus point performance since her 31 points against No. 5 UCLA on Nov. 24.

Bueckers talked about her energy in that performance afterward.

“Once somebody starts talking trash or once you get hurt, another wave of adrenaline kicks in,” Bueckers said. “Not that you aren’t already playing with fire, but you just get that extra boost of energy when something like that happens … I just felt a whole bunch of cracking, and I don’t know if it was good for me, but it felt pretty crazy.”

Before taking on Marquette, Bueckers was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10. The award recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s Division 1 basketball.