Just before the half, UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers hit a buzzer-beater from nearly halfcourt against Marquette on Tuesday.

Naturally, UConn women's basketball fans are loving it.

Earlier this week, Bueckers delivered an outstanding 32-point game to steer No. 9 UConn women's basketball to an 83-59 victory over Seton Hall. With this win, the Huskies maintained their unbeaten record in Big East play. Bueckers, shooting an impressive 70.6% from the field, also added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks to her tally.

RECOMMENDED
UConn women’s basketball player Paige Bueckers, with fire coming out of her mouth and flames around her
UConn's Paige Bueckers drops honest take on how trash talk fueled 32-point outburst vs. Seton Hall

Erin Achenbach ·

Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark, LSU women’s basketball player Angel Reese and UConn women’s basketball player Paige Bueckers
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers headline midseason Wooden Award list

Erin Achenbach ·

UConn women’s basketball player Aubrey Griffin, with the medical symbol
UConn's Aubrey Griffin will miss rest of season with ACL tear

Erin Achenbach ·

That game marked Bueckers' first 30-plus point performance since her 31 points against No. 5 UCLA on Nov. 24.

Bueckers talked about her energy in that performance afterward.

“Once somebody starts talking trash or once you get hurt, another wave of adrenaline kicks in,” Bueckers said. “Not that you aren’t already playing with fire, but you just get that extra boost of energy when something like that happens … I just felt a whole bunch of cracking, and I don’t know if it was good for me, but it felt pretty crazy.”

Before taking on Marquette, Bueckers was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10. The award recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s Division 1 basketball.