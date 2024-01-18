Paige Bueckers scores a season-best 32-points in UConn women's basketball matchup with Seton Hall.

Paige Bueckers delivered an outstanding 32-point game to steer No. 9 UConn women's basketball to an 83-59 victory over Seton Hall. With this win, the Huskies maintained their unbeaten record in Big East play. Bueckers, shooting an impressive 70.6% from the field, also added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks to her tally.

The game marked Bueckers' first 30-plus point performance since her 31 points against No. 5 UCLA on Nov. 24. The Huskies started slow, trailing 23-21 after the first quarter, largely due to turnovers and Seton Hall capitalizing on these mistakes. However, UConn bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring Seton Hall 30-10. The defensive effort was critical in this turnaround, limiting Seton Hall's shooting effectiveness.

Bueckers scored 10 points in the second quarter, helping UConn take a commanding lead. KK Arnold also broke out of her shooting slump, adding nine points by halftime.

Despite a neck injury that saw Bueckers sidelined briefly, she returned to the game undeterred, contributing 11 points in the final eight minutes. Bueckers attributed her strong performance to the adrenaline boost from the game's intensity and challenges. UConn closed the game with a strong final quarter, securing their win.

“Once somebody starts talking trash or once you get hurt, another wave of adrenaline kicks in,” Bueckers said, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “Not that you aren’t already playing with fire, but you just get that extra boost of energy when something like that happens … I just felt a whole bunch of cracking, and I don’t know if it was good for me, but it felt pretty crazy.”

Seton Hall coach Anthony Bozzella acknowledged Bueckers' influence, calling her an efficient player who controls the game.

“Paige (Bueckers) is understanding better and better that this is her team. She has to control the game, and she did,” Mozzella said. “That’s what makes her an All-American. My (assistant coach) Shakena Richardson … said to me, ‘She’s just so efficient.’ I know she was efficient as a freshman, but even more so.”

Arnold, a freshman, contributed 15 points, including a career-best 4-of-6 from the 3-point range. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma noted Arnold's improved shot selection and her potential to elevate her game with consistent three-point shooting.

“I think that’s a great sign of maturity for her,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “She doesn’t get that many (3-pointers) during the game … and today I thought she took all the right ones. When you watch KK play, you see how she gets in the lan and creates things for other people … If that three becomes a really consistent shot for her, I just think that elevates her to a certain level.”

Up next, UConn women's basketball faces DePaul on Saturday.