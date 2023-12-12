Paige Bueckers ties Maya Moore's record, scoring 1,000 points in 55 games, leading UConn to a 76-64 win over North Carolina.

In a significant milestone for UConn women's basketball guard Paige Bueckers matched Maya Moore's record as the fastest Husky to score 1,000 career points, accomplishing this in just 55 games.

Bueckers' landmark achievement came during a strong performance against 24th-ranked North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Dec. 10, where she scored 26 points to lead No. 17 UConn to a 76-64 victory, as reported by the Associated Press.

Bueckers, the former national player of the year, demonstrated her expertise by efficiently hitting 11 of her 14 shots and contributing defensively with four blocks. Aaliyah Edwards also played a key role for UConn, contributing 16 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Huskies improve their record to 6-3.

The game was tightly contested, with the teams tied at halftime. However, UConn took control in the second half, starting with an 11-point streak and outscoring North Carolina 29-13 in the third quarter. Despite a late surge from North Carolina, who managed to cut the deficit to eight points with three minutes left, UConn held on to secure the win.

North Carolina's Maria Gakdeng had a notable performance with 14 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out. The Tar Heels, boasting six players over 6-foot-2, won the rebounding battle 43-33 but couldn't overcome UConn's offensive surge. Bueckers was a consistent standout against North Carolina, scoring 17 points in the first half and leading the team to an early second-quarter lead.

This season for UConn women's basketball has seen challenges, with losses against highly-ranked teams like No. 3 North Carolina State, No. 2 UCLA and No. 5 Longhorns. The Huskies have also had to grapple with several injured players.

This season's performance is particularly impressive for Bueckers, considering her recovery from knee injuries that limited her play in the last two seasons. Her 1,000th point, scored with a driving layup early in the second half, not only marks a personal triumph but also ties her with Maya Moore, a former UConn legend, in terms of speed in reaching this milestone.

Looking ahead, North Carolina will face Western Carolina at home on Friday. Paige Bueckers and the Huskies play No. 18 Louisville on Saturday.