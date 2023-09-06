After week one Shedeur Sanders is not only the most discussed quarterback in college football, he now has the highest NIL valuation in the sport. Per a report by college sports recruiting and analytics brand On3, Sander's NFL valuation increased from $2.5 million to $3.5 million. With his new valuation amount, Sanders surpassed Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning who has a $2.9 million NIL valuation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gatorade (@gatorade)

A large part of an NIL valuation, per On3, is the athlete's ability to utilize their social media following to support and promote brands organically. Sanders currently boasts 1 million followers on Instagram and 51,500 followers on Twitter. He currently works with brands such as Gatorade, and Mercedes-Benz and is a long-term ambassador for Tom Brady's clothing brand. Sanders was also 1 of 14 college football athletes to be named to the Beats by Dre “Beats Elite” class. The athletes in “Beats Elite” will be showcased in Beats by Dre marketing collateral and sport customized products from the brand.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sanders's platform is only set to grow if he continues to deliver performances such as his historic outing against TCU. He set a school record for Colorado, throwing for 510 yards and 4 touchdowns on 39/47 passing and averaged 10.9 yards per attempt. He also outplayed TCU quarterback Chandler Morris, who threw for 279 yards and 2 touchdowns on 24/42 passing. Sander's big game secured Colorado a spot on the AP Top 25 poll, entering at number 22 on the list.

Sanders looks to continue his hot streak against Nebraska on Saturday at 12 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on Fox.