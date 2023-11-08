Paige Bueckers is back with a vengeance, eyes locked on national glory as she gears up for a triumphant return with UConn

UConn's star guard Paige Bueckers is back on the hardwood after a grueling recovery from an ACL tear, and she's got her eyes on the prize.

“There'll be no greater feeling than going through all that I've gone through,” Bueckers said, as reported by Alex Philippou of ESPN. “And winning that national championship is the only thing on my mind, on our team's mind.”

The past 23 months haven't been easy for Bueckers. After back-to-back knee injuries, including an ACL tear in August 2022, the Huskies' sensation was forced to watch from the sidelines as her team's 14-year Final Four streak came to an end. But rather than dwell on the disappointment, Bueckers channeled her energy into a transformative recovery.

With the new season on the horizon, Bueckers isn't just aiming to return to form — she's striving to be better. UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma has noticed a marked change in his star player, suggesting she has leveled up since her freshman year, where she swept the Naismith, AP and Wooden player of the year awards. Bueckers' comeback isn't just physical; it's a mental and spiritual journey that has seen her embrace a holistic approach to health and wellness, integrating Pilates, nutrition and sleep into her rigorous routine.

As she gears up for the opener against Dayton on Nov. 8, Bueckers is poised to showcase her evolution as an athlete. Her confidence is soaring, despite the natural hesitations that come with a comeback. “I've worked so hard. I've changed who I am as a person, as a player, and I have extreme confidence,” she shared.

UConn's narrative this season is inextricably linked with Bueckers' own. Auriemma sees the common thread, hopeful that Bueckers' personal aspirations will bring success to the entire team.

“Our story is her story and her story is our story in so many ways,” Geno Auriemma said. “Hopefully the story ends where she gets what she wants by giving us what we want.”

With the team's and Bueckers' goals aligned, the anticipation in Storrs is palpable. Every game is a step toward the ultimate goal — a national championship that has eluded UConn since 2016. And for Bueckers, it's clear that nothing else compares to the prospect of adding a title to her comeback story.